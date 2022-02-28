Path to success for post-Porzingis Mavericks? Keep letting the point guards eat

For more than two weeks, ever since the Mavericks dispatched Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, the question has been: Who will be Dallas’ No. 2 threat behind superstar Luka Doncic?

Which is interesting because for most of the three years that Porzingis was here, displaying a terrific variety of street clothes apparel, the question was: Who will be Dallas’ No. 2 threat behind Luka Doncic?

I can’t fault Dallas for moving on from the disappointment of dealing with the 7-3 marksman who just couldn’t get on the floor often enough. He occasionally could be great but, like his “Unicorn” nickname, he mostly wasn’t there.

Head coach Jason Kidd told Sunday’s ESPN broadcast crew that Dallas would fill the No. 2 role “by committee” which is always a great answer when you don’t have one. Then the Mavericks went out and showed a national TV audience exactly how they would go about getting where they wanted to go in a 107-101 upset of the Golden State Warriors.

Well, maybe not exactly how. They didn’t really intend to be trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter, and they didn’t mean for Doncic to have a Westbrook-ian nine turnovers on his way to leading both teams with 34 points and 11 rebounds. The Mavericks did it with defense — stifling in the final quarter, limiting Steph Curry and friends to 13 points — and they did it with Spencer Dinwiddie contributing 24 points and five assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

On many nights. it’s Jalen Brunson who stands out as the Mavs’ second best player. On this night, it was Dinwiddie. Maybe this is no surprise given that Kidd is now the Dallas coach. The best threat opposite their All-Star point guard is either this point guard or that point guard.

Why not?

This is a league that has been ruled by point guards ever since LeBron James decided he needed the ball in his hands more often. Curry was the All-Star Game MVP, James Harden had a triple double in his latest new home Sunday, Ja Morant is carrying Memphis to new heights, Phoenix is biding its time while Chris Paul rests and rehabs a thumb injury, likely to hang onto the No. 1 seed in the West because of the lead he has built for them.

Point guard, point guard, point guard, point guard.

It’s not a bad way for Dallas to go. I continue to feel like Brunson has maxed out his skill level and I continue to be wrong. He’s a good, solid NBA player that Dallas — I don’t want to say stumbled onto but given their second-round history, well, yeah. And his 16-point, 5-assist norms take some of the heat off Doncic.

I would be careful about expecting too many 24-point nights on 70% shooting from Dinwiddie, but who knows? He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in Brooklyn two years ago when Kevin Durant was watching from the bench. He’s more likely to find good shots for himself than others but the Mavericks, without Porzingis or the injured Tim Hardaway Jr., need shots to fall from someplace besides Luka’s arms.

Point Guard Power is the immediate future for the Dallas Mavericks. Once they reach the playoffs, their small lineup will give them the best chance to end what is now a 10-year drought since their last playoff series win. A victory Sunday kept them 2.5 games behind the Jazz for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, and it would be great for Dallas to flip to start the playoffs at home for once, but Utah’s wins over Dallas and Phoenix coming out of the All-Star break suggest that last year’s No. 1 seed in the West isn’t planning to disappear.

Regardless whether the Mavs find themselves playing Utah or Memphis in the first round, they will want to force the opposing center — Rudy Gobert or Stephen Adams — to guard people out on the perimeter. That has a lot to do with reducing the playoff minutes of Dwight Powell but it also means exploiting their point-guard heavy attack and trying to showcase almost as many long-range shooting options as the Jazz possess.

The worry for the Mavericks is that they don’t have reinforcements coming in April. This is who they are. Golden State needs Draymond Green at both ends of the floor and could use Klay Thompson, neither of whom played Sunday. Both will be back. Phoenix will eagerly await the return of Paul. Denver could still be in the mix for Dallas, and the Nuggets believe shooting threat Michael Porter Jr. is coming back in March.

Maybe for Dallas it’s all about growing together down the stretch. Even though Porzingis was traded on Feb. 10, Sunday was just Dinwiddie’s fourth game with the team. David Bertans, also acquired from Washington, has shown a willingness to launch threes at a breathtaking pace since the trade — 28 attempts in 70 minutes. He has hit almost 40% from distance, too, so let him fire away.

The Mavericks don’t have dreams of a unicorn riding to the rescue any longer. They were nothing but dreams anyway. Forget the big dogs, let the point guards eat.

