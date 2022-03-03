Patricia Muñoz, an American Airlines employee who helped others during disaster, succumbed to COVID

Christmas Eve was once a joyful holiday filled with carols, food and laughter at Patricia Muñoz’s home in Fort Worth.

All that changed for the family in December 2020, when Patricia fell ill with COVID-19 and died at age 60.

Funeral homes were at capacity and the next available date to hold a service wasn’t until January. Her family decided to hold a wake at her house, even as Christmas approached.

Originally from La Merced, a neighborhood in Mexico City, Muñoz immigrated to the U.S. in her youth and worked different jobs before becoming a reservations agent at American Airlines, where she worked for 25 years. She hoped to retire so she could spend more time with her mother and grandson.

“In her job, she helped a lot of people during disasters, like 9/11, guiding people where to call or where to stay if they had to travel,” said Dee Lara, her daughter. “Just as when a plane crashed in Colombia and a lot of people were desperately calling, she tried to guide them and help them find their relatives.”

She was beloved by her family and by the people she helped when they were left without a house or a job. “My mom was a miracle worker,” Lara said. “That’s why a lot of people mourned her from their hearts.”

On Dec. 16, 2020, Patricia’s family gathered at her bedside at the hospital. Her daughters held her hand as they sang “Cielito lindo.” Just five days before, the COVID-19 vaccine had received emergency approval in the U.S.

Since Patricia’s passing, many things have happened in the lives of the Muñoz family. Dulce, the youngest daughter, graduated as a professional stylist. Dee, the oldest, is expecting her second child, due in May.

“It hurts my soul that my mom is not going to meet him and that he won’t meet her either,” Dee Lara said, through tears.

Although Dee has learned to live with the pain and has found a way to tame it, the feeling that now overwhelms her is anger.

She is angry at how the pandemic was allowed to keep going as hundreds of thousands of families lost loved ones.

“How many lives could we have saved? How were decisions made?” Lara said. “I’m angry not only at the people in decision-making positions who lacked the courage to handle the pandemic but even at ourselves as individuals, for how much we failed ourselves.”

For a year, Lara has processed the pain alongside her husband, Zach O’Neal, who shares the same sentiment.

“It’s hard to see that we live in the richest country in the world and we’re so proud of our medical system and in the end we choose, to put it frankly, to sacrifice people for the economy or for things to be normal,” O’Neal, 30, said. “It hurts to have experienced that first-hand.”

Muñoz’s death was not the only loss in the family.

In Mexico, five more relatives died from COVID-19. And even with all this, Lara still has loved ones and acquaintances who never got vaccinated or who don’t believe the disease is real.

Lara keeps Muñoz’s ashes at home in a wooden urn engraved with her name, along with a photo of her smiling.

Dee Lara O’Neal holds a photo of her mother, Patricia Muñoz who died of COVID in December of 2020 before a vaccine was available. Photo taken on February 27, 2022 at O’Neal’s home in Fort Worth, Texas. (Robert W. Hart/Special Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

In late December 2021, Lara moved to a new house in Fort Worth with her husband and her first child, Dylan, to wait for her new baby, Arlo.

The couple had been thinking about having a new baby for a couple of years, but the pandemic put a halt to their plans.

They felt safer once the vaccines came out.

The uncertainty then shifted and became about whether or not to bring a new person into the world at a time when, they say, selfishness and money prevail over life.

“We don’t know how to make sense of this world that we’re living in now, where there are a lot of people that we love and admire, but who are saying outlandish things and are behaving in a way that is unlike the morals they profess,” Lara said. “Not only do they not take care of themselves, but they also don’t take care of us.”

“It’s not fear that the baby will get sick. It’s fear about whether we made the right decision at a time when so much of what we knew about people is gone,” O’Neal said. “It hurts a lot… it’s just this kind of, oh, well, yeah, the varnish was peeled back on the world in a pretty substantial way.”