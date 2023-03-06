Patrick Alan Martinec Dead After Snorkeling in Florida – NBC Boston

A person from North Weymouth, Massachusetts, died Saturday following a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, police introduced.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Patrick Alan Martinec used to be snorkeling with Sundance Watersports on Alligator Reef off Islamorada when he referred to as for lend a hand round 2:20 p.m. He used to be introduced again to the boat, the place the team started appearing CPR.

The boat returned to shore and Martinec used to be taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier the place he used to be pronounced useless, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Authorities have no longer mentioned why Martinec at the beginning signaled for lend a hand, or what they imagine led to Martinec’s dying. Autopsy effects are recently pending.

The sheriff’s workplace did say that foul play isn’t anticipated to be an element in the investigation. No different information used to be to be had Sunday.

Sundance Watersports touts itself on-line as offering high quality, secure water sports activities actions in the Florida Keys for greater than 25 years.

“You’d be missing out if you came down to the Keys and didn’t get up close to the mesmerizing reefs! We’ve got the best snorkeling for miles… both in terms of the reefs we visit and our snazzy boat,” the website reads.