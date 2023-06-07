Patrick at odds with Abbott, Phelan on how to return $18 billion to taxpayers | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the governor’s goal of eliminating property taxes is based on “bad information.” Within hours of Patrick’s Tuesday remarks, Gov. Greg Abbott said eliminating property taxes was possible and the House and Senate must find common ground.

Patrick, who leads the Senate, told reporters, “I want to be clear, I’m not here to start or continue a fight with the Governor or the Speaker. What I am here to fight for is 5.7 million average homeowners who under the Governor’s and House plan get less than under the Senate plan.”

Patrick held the press conference one week after the Senate and House passed different property tax relief bills and each said they weren’t considering the other’s bill.

When explaining the Senate’s plan last week, the lieutenant governor said, “I will not step back from this. I might be the last guy standing, but I will be the last guy standing. Homeowners deserve real property tax cuts. That’s a combination of compression and homestead exemptions.”

Of the impasse, he said, “I don’t blame it on the governor, he’s either getting bad information from his staff or from someone from the outside. If you’re going to eliminate property taxes, you’d have no money to do anything else.”

“People say, ‘Dan, can’t you negotiate?'” he continued. “You want 100 percent, we’ll give you 70 percent, give the homeowners 30 percent. That’s a negotiation that we are not backing down from, ever in the Senate.”

He also said he’d invite the governor to “a Lincoln-Douglas-style debate on this issue. I think we can settle this in 45 minutes.”

When asked to respond to Patrick’s challenge at an unrelated news conference, Abbott said, “When it comes to property taxes, what really needs to be done is to focus on reaching an agreement between the House and Senate. The only thing we’re going to focus on this [special legislative] session and successive sessions is making sure we pass [a bill reducing] property taxes.”

“The good news is,” Abbott said, “is we’ve already agreed to the amount” of $17.6 billion. “Now an agreement needs to be reached between the House and Senate to get a bill to my desk.”

He also said during the regular session Patrick and Phelan “were completely dug into their positions and they were not going to move.” His proposal solely focuses on compression because it was the “only component shared on both sides.”

The House passed Abbott’s proposal, which reduces the amount owed for school district maintenance and operations property taxes. Over time, the goal is to eliminate this tax, which “moves toward transformational change in the state of Texas.”

“One thing we’ve been involved in session after session is chiseling away at property taxes,” he added. “The goal that I’ve articulated … that the House has supported … is to use money to engage in what’s called compression, which is buying down the property tax rates of maintenance and operations in school districts. Every dollar we spend should go towards that goal so that once and for all we can be known as actually eliminating one of the property taxes in Texas.

“Any time that we use money for an alternative strategy,” he said, as in the homestead exemption, “that’s taking money away from a clearly articulated goal that Texans want – to eliminate the M&O tax forever. It’s the largest part of the property tax bill that we should try to eliminate.”

When asked how long this would take, he said, “I will call a special session, after special session, after special session until a solution is reached.”

In response to Patrick’s claims, Abbott said he’s never suggested that all property taxes be eliminated. Abbott’s plan mirrors a plan proposed by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which suggested that 90 cents of every surplus dollar go towards buying down the school district M&O rate until it’s eliminated. The plan was proposed in the last legislative session but didn’t pass.

Abbott also said, “the approach taken by the senate is one we’ve taken in the past … The difference now is that since then Texans have continued to complain about their property tax bills.” Even after increasing the homestead exemption last session, he said, “no one has really felt the benefit of that for one simple reason. Because of inflation of values of homes that erodes the value of the homestead exemption.

“What taxpayers will benefit from even more is a complete elimination of that property tax rate altogether,” he continued. “The compression of that ongoing property tax rate year after year after year will lead to that result so the rate is zero and the property tax would be zero, which is the largest part of the property tax bill.”

Because the House already adjourned and each special legislative session lasts for 30 days, either the House comes back, or the 30 days ends, and the governor calls another special session. Patrick has asked the House to return to Austin but that appears unlikely after he said “it’s very hard to work with someone who doesn’t communicate,” referring to the speaker.