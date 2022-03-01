Patrick Bailey battled cancer but lost to COVID-19

Some might say that Patrick Willis Anthony Bailey was a lucky man. More than once, he had tempted fate, and more than once, he had whipped it.

Bailey was a gay man married to his partner. His sisters say he marveled at having eluded a previous killer virus known as AIDS, by “coming out” years after the worst was over. Even more impressive was Bailey bravely beating cancer. In early 2020, he had gotten a stem cell transplant to ward off non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

It worked.

But when it came to the virus that has taken the lives of almost a million Americans, Bailey’s luck ran out. He suffered with COVID for two months before dying on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

On the day that he died — Sept. 11, 2020 — Bailey was 49.

Paul Stubbs, 51, an engineer who lives in Lake Highlands, married Patrick in 2017, but the two had been a couple for nine years when Patrick passed.

“My last memories were him fighting to the end,” Stubbs said. “He never even complained, really.”

A collection of family photos of Patrick Willis Anthony Bailey, who died from COVID-19 in 2020, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Garland. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

For Stubbs and Bailey’s sisters, the months he suffered were also a trial for them, crushing their hearts with a bitter cocktail of sadness and frustration.

And now, of course, with grief.

“Even me being his medical [power of attorney] and his spouse, I wasn’t allowed to see him until the day before he died,” said Stubbs, who was barred from seeing his husband “until 26 hours before his death.”

And even then, the precautions were like something one might encounter at a nuclear power plant.

He went for a full month before being able to see his husband, which he calls “torture.”

Until then, they were reduced to FaceTime on an iPhone.

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Bailey had undergone the transplant in January as part of his cancer treatment. It left him weakened. Horribly.

“It broke him. And I’ve never seen anything break him like that,” Stubbs said.

Paul Stubbs, the husband of Patrick Willis Anthony Bailey, who died of COVID-19 on Sept. 11, 2020, poses for a photo in front of photos on the wall of the couple with their family and friends hung up in their home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Dallas, TX. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Like millions of others whose family members have succumbed to COVID-19, Bailey’s sisters and Stubbs feel like shouting that he was so much more than yet another grim statistic.

He was also a victim of timing. Unlike his husband and sisters, he died weeks before the vaccine rollout.

Kathleen Bailey, 59, is one of Patrick’s two sisters. Valerie Kasindi, 58, is the other. Both women live in Garland, where they and Patrick grew up. Their brother Ian, 55, lives in Sachse.

Their mother, Maria A. Bailey, 95, is still alive. But because she has dementia, she doesn’t know that her youngest son — the son she adored — has passed away.

“They were super, super close,” Kathleen said of her brother’s relationship with his mother.

And now it feels eerie to remember what he always said — that his mother would outlive him, despite the fact that he had beaten fate more than once.

“Everybody that met him loved him. He had friends literally all over the world. He spent five years in Africa with our father. He loved antiques. He was just the nicest person. Everybody that met him fell in love with him,” Kathleen says.

Valerie Kasindi and Kathleen Bailey, the sisters of Patrick Willis Anthony Bailey, who died from COVID-19 in 2020, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Garland. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

He loved plants, and gardening. During the first month of living with COVID-19, he was outside, “able to do things in the yard, which he loved. He didn’t go anywhere. He stayed at home. But,” Kathleen says, “he was coping.”

His other sister Valerie Kasindi, 58, remembers a brother who was a master of horticulture, whose talents as a decorator were extraordinary.

“I always turned to him first whenever I wanted to decorate my house or rearrange things a certain way,” Valerie says. “He knew what style I liked. He would find things in antique shops and say to me, ‘This would be awesome in your house!’ “

What the sisters remember most, in Kathleen’s words, “is how deeply he loved his mother. They were super, super close. My mother is Portuguese, so he would make her Portuguese soups.”

She remembers their cousin saying that she could show up unexpectedly at Patrick’s house, and in no time at all, “he would set up an English tea party for her, like they do in London. You didn’t have to give him proper notice. You could knock on his door, and he could do it — fast.”

Because of what happened to Bailey, Valerie and Kathleen have been vaccinated and gotten booster shots, as has Stubbs. In Valerie’s words, they regard protecting oneself against COVID-19 as being “scientific and medical — not political.”

And as a tribute to Bailey, they refuse to see it any other way.

Staff researcher Naomi Kaskela contributed to this report.