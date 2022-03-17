Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbrook ‘trash’ after Lakers guard commits turnover against Timberwolves

It is no secret that it has been a tough season for Russell Westbrook in his first yr with the Los Angeles Lakers. He hasn’t meshed effectively on the courtroom with LeBron James, and it has resulted in a 29-39 report for L.A. as its solely path to the playoffs now’s by way of the play-in event.

On Wednesday night time, because the Lakers proceed to remain afloat amidst a disappointing season, they discovered themselves as soon as once more enjoying from behind, as they trailed by as many as 25 factors within the first half in opposition to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third-straight recreation.

With the Timberwolves up huge over the Lakers, Minnesota guard Patrick Beverley took the chance to troll Westbrook. After deflecting Westbrook’s entry cross to LeBron on the finish of the second quarter, which led to a foul on the opposite finish by the Lakers, Beverley began shouting “he is trash,” whereas pointing again at Westbrook. He repeated it once more within the course of L.A.’s bench whereas plugging his nostril, taking one other shot on the former league MVP.

Beverley’s extensively recognized for being a trash talker within the league, however on the subject of Westbrook, the 2 have a prolonged historical past of taking photographs at one another. It began again in 2019 when Westbrook was a member of the Houston Rockets and stated that Beverley just runs around on defense and that he is tricked everybody by pondering he is an excellent defender. That shortly grew to become a operating joke about Beverley’s protection, regardless of him being a three-time All-Defensive Staff choice.

Then this season, as Westbrook has constantly struggled, Beverley took the prospect to make his personal joke in regards to the guard, saying on Twitter, “I keep in mind when someone stated all I do is run round and I trick y’all. Effectively my boy is the actual magician this yr.” So it is not stunning that Beverley did not shrink back from trash-talking Westbrook as the 2 groups confronted one another Wednesday night time.