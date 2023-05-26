Patrick Clark, accused in Takeoff killing, indicted on murder charge

Patrick Clark used to be arrested and charged with murder weeks after the Nov. 1 capturing demise of Kirsnick Khari Ball, who used to be higher referred to as Takeoff, a member of the rap team Migos.

MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 assault

Since January, Clark has been loose on $1 million bond. However, in a observation to Houston Public Media, Clark’s protection legal professional stated the indictment used to be “not unexpected.”

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, Clark’s protection legal professional, added, “We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses – where the standard of proof is guilt beyond reasonable doubt – we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

According to police, Ball used to be shot in the pinnacle and again whilst attending a late-night birthday party at a downtown bowling alley. Police described Ball as an blameless bystander who used to be struck through a bullet shot right into a crowd out of doors the venue all the way through a controversy over a recreation of cube. Clark used to be recognized the usage of safety digital camera photos, and used to be arrested in east Houston. His lawyers effectively argued for his bond to be halved and he used to be launched with the situation of being on 24/7 house confinement and dressed in a GPS tracking instrument.

Clark is subsequent scheduled to seem in court docket on Aug. 23.