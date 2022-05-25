Patrick Mahomes fires back at Tom Brady for ‘The Match’ troll

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t about to let Tom Brady walk all over him before ‘The Match’ without a fight.

Mahomes and Brady have a long history dating back to the Chiefs’ quarterback’s second year in the league in 2018. Brady came away the winner in the first two matchups that season, including in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has since evened the score.

But things could turn out differently on the golf course. Brady and veteran QB Aaron Rodgers will face off against young guns Mahomes and Josh Allen in ‘The Match’. This sort of spectacle always involves plenty of trash talk in the lead-up, and TNT has delivered tenfold.

While Mahomes and Allen lost that chipping competition, the former is confident they’ll fare well come the actual tournament. Mahomes fired back at Brady on social media.

In the end, this is all for good fun. Mahomes and Brady have the utmost respect for one another on the field. Off of it, it’s all about growing the brand of these two superstars.

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes fires back at Tom Brady

Give Mahomes credit for flexing his personality on Twitter, something that doesn’t come naturally to all quarterbacks (look no further than Denver).

On the field, the Chiefs will face off against Brady and the Buccaneers come Week 4 of the regular season. While TB12 retired earlier this offseason, he couldn’t step away from the game he loved that easily, after all.

Both teams are coming off disappointing playoff losses. Let’s hope they take out that angst on the golf course.