Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to challenge Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in The Match 2023 golf event

The 8th version of The Match will function champions from other sports activities making an attempt their hand at golf on June 29. The groups can be composed of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. The 12-hole exhibition will happen below the lighting at Wynn Las Vegas.

This will mark the primary time in the historical past of The Match that an all-NFL workforce will face an all-NBA workforce, and the 3rd time the event can be held at Wynn Las Vegas.

Last summer season, Mahomes made his debut in The Match along Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills. The two All-Pro quarterbacks had been in the end defeated by way of legends of the sport, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. In any other version of the event, Curry teamed up with Peyton Manning, however they fell 4 and three to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson, a six-time main champion.

Both Mahomes and Curry can be offering veteran management for his or her groups, with Kelce and Thompson making their debuts. Trash speaking can also be anticipated between the 2 groups, in particular Kelce, who performs for the two-time Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. On the opposite hand, Curry and Thompson have received 4 Larry O’Brien trophies, maximum just lately in 2022, and are aiming for a 5th this postseason.

Curry, who has prior to now proven his golf abilities at the skilled stage in the Ellie Mae Classic at the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and 2018, is most likely to be the megastar of the display.

