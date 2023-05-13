Patrick Peterson says that Steelers playing two Thursday Night Football games is ‘a bit bizarre’

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags Patrick Peterson is not in need of critiques so far as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 common season agenda is involved. The black and yellow’s 2023 agenda options 9 house games and 4 top time games. The Steelers are simply one in every of 3 groups to be featured on “Thursday Night Football” two times. The Steelers’ first “TNF” sport will come towards the Titans in Week 9. Their 2nd one can be towards the New England Patriots in Week 14. Peterson likes a number of fazes of Pittsburgh’s agenda. The two Thursday night time games, then again, is now not now not one in every of them. He to begin with concept that anyone used to be playing a prank on him when he noticed that he could be playing a couple of Thursday night time games. “It’s tough enough getting up for the first Thursday night game, better yet another one,” Peterson stated right through the most recent version of the “All Things Covered” podcast that includes Peterson and previous Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I get it. They want to find ways to get ball on TV, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to think about our bodies. Especially with me being in Year 13, my body doesn’t recovery like it used to. … To have two Thursday Night Football games, I think, is a bit bizarre.”Peterson, who is coming into his thirteenth season, stated that he is lucky to be on the finish of his occupation so far as NFL scheduling is involved. Peterson foreshadowed a not-too-distant NFL calendar that may also have Wednesday night time games. The NFL, Peterson feels, is operating in opposition to having soccer games performed on a close to nightly foundation, very similar to the NBA and MLB. “Football is the No. 1 sport,” Peterson stated. “They want to make sure that the product is being shown all the time.”As some distance the 2023 season in involved, Peterson is having a look ahead to the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup towards the 49ers, who’re coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances. Peterson is conversant in the 49ers after sharing a department with them for 10 years as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. “At the end of the day, their brand of football is running the football, play action, screens, misdirection,” Peterson stated of a 49ers offense that boasts a number of Pro Bowl caliber gamers together with operating again Christian McCaffrey, wideout Deebo Samuel, tight finish George Kittle and offensive take on Trent Williams. “That’s their brand of football. Finding ways to get George Kittle the football, having a great run and pound game. For the most part, I don’t see nothing changing. The only thing that would probably change is a trick play in there.” Peterson most commonly performed down going through his former group in Week 13. He didn’t, then again, conceal his pleasure in relation to turning into a part of the Ravens-Steelers competition. The Steelers host the Ravens in Week 5 ahead of finishing the common season in Baltimore. “The Baltimore Ravens. Watching (the rivalry) growing up and being in the league, that is always a ‘Sunday Night Football’ game and is always a meaningful, low scoring football game. It’s always a defensive football game. When me and the kids and the wife were watching those two play, they always say, ‘It’s a boring football game.’ … As a defensive player, you want it to be on you to win the ballgame.” Peterson, who stated that he used to be if truth be told dissatisfied that the Steelers didn’t have a global sport at the agenda (he used to be hoping to take his whole circle of relatives at the shuttle) is eager about the chance of playing his first common season sport in Las Vegas when the Steelers face the Raiders in Week 3. The reasoning in the back of Peterson’s pleasure might wonder you. “When you have an opportunity to play a prime time game in a big time city, you know I’ve got to find a restaurant that I’ve got to go grub to,” Peterson stated. “I don’t know how coach Mike T. does it just yet, but typically they give us about a 2.5-hour window. I’ve got to find me somewhere great to eat.” Cuisine apart, Peterson is anticipating Steeler Nation to make its presence felt inside of Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Despite the sport being performed out west, Peterson has first-hand revel in of Steeler Nation taking on a visiting stadium. “They took over our stadium,” Peterson stated of Steelers lovers invading Arizona right through his time there. “Twice!” require.config(“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0470/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:”version”:”fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″,”shim”:”liveconnection/managers/connection”:”deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″],”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″:”exports”:”SockJS”,”libs/setValueFromArray”:”exports”:”set”,”libs/getValueFromArray”:”exports”:”get”,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:”deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”,”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:”exports”:”_”,”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:”deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”],”map”:”*”:”adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”,”waitSeconds”:300);