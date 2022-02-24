Patriots’ Mac Jones says he’s cutting back on ice cream in preparation for 2022 season

Mac Jones had a promising start to his NFL career in 2021. The former first-round draft pick led the Patriots to a 10-7 finish and playoff berth in his first year under center, earning a Pro Bowl nod as well as high praise from his teammates. Now, the 23-year-old quarterback is looking ahead to 2022. And he’s got a specific idea to help himself improve in year two: cut back on the ice cream.

“I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people,” Jones joked in a recent interview for Patriots.com. “(I want to) just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots; every day (they) give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted (Harper), our nutritionist, and make sure we’re on the same page.”

Jones, the Patriots’ first long-term QB since notoriously strict dieter Tom Brady, explained that eating better is just one avenue for growth ahead of 2022.

“This offseason will be a big, big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that,” Jones said, per Mass Live. “So there’s a lot that’s gonna go into it before next season even starts. That’s the important part, attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, with whether it’s mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over, how I want to do it.”