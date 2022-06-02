Patriots’ Malcolm Butler has ‘a lot to prove’ in return to New England; Bill Belichick praises veteran CB

Malcolm Butler final suited up for the Patriots in Tremendous Bowl LII, and regardless of being a significant contributor through the 2017 season, he didn’t take any defensive snaps within the NFL championship.

New England went on to lose the sport towards the Philadelphia Eagles, and rumors of why Butler didn’t play unfold, with no definitive reply as to why. Head coach Invoice Belichick mentioned it was a “coach’s choice,” and never lengthy after Butler signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Quick ahead greater than 4 years later, and Butler is again in New England preparing for his second stint with Belichick’s crew after retiring earlier than the 2021 season and sitting out that yr.

Butler seems like he must step up and present he’s a helpful member of the crew.

“I really feel like I’ve so much to show, particularly to myself. If I do it myself, I will show it to my teammates on the similar time. In order that’s why I am working exhausting daily and making an attempt to remain targeted,” he mentioned from Patriots OTAs, via MassLive.

Butler began his profession with the Patriots, and now he comes again to Foxboro feeling “rejuvenated.”

“Feeling good. Feeling contemporary. Properly, I used to be till I received right here and began working round. Rejuvenated,” he mentioned. “Took a while off to deal with some issues and I am again right here now. … I am again in soccer form, however I’ve received extra work to do.”

Butler retired for private causes, however after one yr watching from house, he was able to get again on the sector. And regardless of the motive was for Belichick and the remainder of the teaching workers deciding to bench Butler in 2018, it’s all clearly water below the bridge.

“Malcolm works exhausting, like he at all times has,” Belichick mentioned. “Very aggressive, on the market scrapping for balls. His aggressiveness, play fashion — we’re not in pads, however yeah, seems to be prefer it’s about the identical.”

Butler’s time with the Patriots could have ended with a shocking benching, however he’s also referred to as the Tremendous Bowl XLIX hero, intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the aim line with seconds left within the sport. The 32-year-old will look to repeat a few of that magic in his return to New England.