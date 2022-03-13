Patriots use second-round tender on Jakobi Meyers ahead of 2022 NFL free agency, per report

Recent off a profession season because the Patriots’ high huge receiver, Jakobi Meyers will possible be staying in New England in 2022. A day earlier than the beginning of the NFL’s authorized tampering interval, New England has used a second-round tender on the pending restricted free agent, Meyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, advised ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday.

Undrafted out of NC State in 2019, the 25-year-old Meyers emerged because the Patriots’ steadiest participant at his place over the past two seasons. A second-round tender would pay the receiver a projected $3.98 million in 2022, a notable elevate from his $850,000 payout final season. Meyers will nonetheless be free to barter with different groups, if he chooses, however the Patriots could have the chance to match any provide he will get, in addition to obtain a second-round draft decide as compensation within the occasion he indicators elsewhere.

After beginning only one sport as a rookie, Meyers turned one of many membership’s high move targets in 2020, logging 59 catches for 729 yards throughout an in any other case underwhelming yr for the Patriots’ offense. His numbers improved final yr regardless of New England including a number of big-money move catchers final offseason, ending 2021 with a team-high 83 catches for 866 yards and two scores.

In different restricted free agent information, the Patriots have determined to not tender fullback Jakob Johnson, per ESPN. The previous undrafted reserve has been with the crew since 2019, when he came to visit from the German Soccer League.