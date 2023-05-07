Paul Wall, Fat Tony collab on track supporting Texas parks





The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) is increasing its succeed in by way of venturing into the tune international. To kick off this new adventure, the group has collaborated with two Houston rap legends, Fat Tony and Paul Wall, on their first-ever music, “(Hey Baby) Que Paso.” The track is a remake of the ’90s hit at first popularized by way of Tex-Mex supergroup The Texas Tornadoes. Alongside the 2 rappers, Grupo Fantasma, the Texas Gentlemen, and Sir Woman have additionally joined forces for the undertaking.

This liberate is only the start, with a number of unmarried releases slated for TPWF’s upcoming album, Texas Wild. The album options Texas artists masking classics from quite a lot of genres, together with blues, cumbia, nation, hip-hop, R&B, and electronica, in birthday party of the 100 Years of Texas State Parks Celebration. The album is ready to be launched this autumn, with two extra singles scheduled for liberate in June and July.

Austin singer/songwriter Walker Lukens produced the undertaking, mixing conventional Texas sounds and combining them with fresh parts. Texas Wild objectives to provide a recent take on memorable classics whilst elevating price range for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. Mishka Westell, a Texas illustrator, created the album and 3 unmarried covers, that includes iconic Texas flora and fauna such because the mockingbird and screech owl.

TPWF Executive Director Anne Brown described Texas Wild as “an album that encompasses that wild, untamed spirit for which Texas is best known.” The album’s proceeds will support park upkeep, new park construction, and ongoing efforts to preserve and give protection to flora and fauna in Texas.

The album will characteristic thrilling collaborations, together with LUNA LUNA’s quilt of Selena Quintanilla’s “Si Una Vez,” Shakey Graves and Jess Williamson’s quilt of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End,” and The Toadies’ quilt of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone.” Fans can concentrate to “Hey Baby Que Paso” on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon tune.