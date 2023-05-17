PBR World Finals: 2024 event at both Dickies and AT&T Stadium





The 2024 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Champion can be topped at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, as showed through PBR officers on Wednesday. The event will get started with the hole rounds from May 10-13, 2024, at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena that includes rounds one thru 4. The PBR World Finals will then transfer to AT&T Stadium on May 18-19, 2024, for rounds 5 and six and the Championship Round.

Dickies Arena is recently website hosting the PBR World Finals this month and additionally hosted the event remaining 12 months. Tickets are nonetheless to be had for the 2023 PBR World Finals and can also be bought on-line at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or at the Dickies Arena Box Office.

The PBR World Finals is about to have extra programming within the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards. These choices come as PBR, along companions in Fort Worth and Dickies Arena, and Arlington and Cowboys Stadium unite to proceed championing the expansion of the World Finals.

“Hosting PBR at AT&T Stadium has become one of our longest-running events since we opened the stadium in 2009 and they hosted their first event here in 2010,” mentioned Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “Since then, the fans of North Texas have grown accustomed to attending this great event at AT&T Stadium, and we’re extremely honored to continue this incredible tradition and relationship with PBR by hosting the World Finals in 2024.”

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross added, “We’re thrilled about PBR’s decision to bring the action-packed World Finals back to AT&T Stadium here in The American Dream City. We’re ready to welcome fans next year to our world-class Entertainment District to cheer on the top bull riders as they chase their dreams on the international stage.”

PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason mentioned, “AT&T Stadium is the home of the Cowboys, and it is fitting to be the destination for Western sports enthusiasts around the globe to take in the climax of bull riding’s crown jewel, the PBR World Finals. We’ve hosted incredibly successful events at AT&T Stadium for more than a decade and bookending the World Finals’ start at Dickies Arena with the grand finale at this extraordinary state-of-the-art venue will put a giant exclamation point on the World Finals while adding to our already diverse and burgeoning schedule in the heart of Cowboy Country in Fort Worth. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we recognize numerous historic and record-setting PBR moments have happened in both Fort Worth and Arlington. Going forward in future seasons, we will ramp up the excitement with new and even more exciting and diverse fan experiences, including an even larger presence in the Fort Worth Stockyards to further connect with the very audience who have helped make us who we are today.”

Tickets for the 2024 PBR World Finals are already on sale and can also be bought at PBR.com/WF24.