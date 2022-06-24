Florida

PCSO deputy arrested and charged for domestic battery

June 24, 2022
Chris Porter


PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and charged for domestic battery in Largo on Friday.

PCSO mentioned Deputy Ryan Mullen was arguing with the sufferer at a house in Largo when it escalated to a bodily altercation. Mullen, per PCSO, grabbed the sufferer by the hair and hit her a number of instances within the head and face.

According to PCSO, the sufferer suffered a cut up and swollen lip, important bruising and swelling round her eye and cheekbone that was nonetheless seen after 10 days.

Mullen denied data of the sufferer’s accidents.

After being arrested he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with one rely of domestic battery.

Mullen was with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2002.

