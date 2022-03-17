Peacock Hosted A Star Studded Backyard BBQ For ‘Bust Down’ [Gallery]

Black America Net Featured Video
Peacock, Broadway Video and Common Tv hosted a star-studded yard barbecue cookout and episode screening to rejoice the current launch of the unconventional new comedy Bust Down final evening (Mar. 14). There have been a number of solid members, crew, and stars in attendance final evening on the Academy Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
Friends included Bust Down creators, stars and govt producers Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd, recurring visitor stars Freddie Gibbs and Dominque Perry, visitor star Zack Fox, together with govt producers Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and co-ep Man Stodel. There have been different notable friends in attendance together with Lena Waithe, Grand Crew’s Echo Kellum, Snowfall’s Angela Lewis, Peacock’s Saved by the Bell Dexter Darden, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Jordan L. Jones, and Olly Sholotan, Prentice Penny and Skye Townsend.
All six episodes of the comedy collection can be found to stream on Peacock. The collection follows 4 on line casino staff dwelling dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in center America, and the large mess they handle to make out of it.
Friends have been greeted by the collection’ casino-inspired glittering neon lights and transported into the world of Bust Down. The ensemble solid hilariously launched their favourite episode, Episode 3: “Beige Rage.” Friends have been then invited to get pleasure from yard barbecue, customized crafted cocktails and music by DJ Antman Marvel. The vibes have been informal and laid-back much like the collection with garden chairs and picnic tables.
Remember to watch Bust Down on Peacock. Take a look at a gallery from the screening and yard barbecue occasion under.
