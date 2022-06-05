Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Seashore man died Sunday morning after he was hit by a automobile whereas strolling on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, in response to the Florida Freeway Patrol.
FHP acknowledged the automobile was touring westbound on Interstate 10 near US-301 within the acceptable lane and the pedestrian, 36, was strolling eastbound within the acceptable westbound lane.
The doorway correct area of the automobile being pushed by a Lake Metropolis man then struck the pedestrian throughout the journey lane spherical 6 a.m., FHP acknowledged.
The pedestrian acquired right here to rest on the shoulder and the automobile acquired right here to a managed stop on the floor shoulder, FHP acknowledged.
No totally different particulars have been launched by FHP.
