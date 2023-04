A motorist struck and killed a pedestrian crossing a depressing highway Friday night time in northwest Houston.

The collision came about round 11:41 a.m. when a vehicle driving east on West Mount Houston Road, close to Ella, hit the pedestrian, Sgt. Steven Jumbo with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian strolling in the north-to-south path of the street, Jumbo mentioned. The motive force of the vehicle pulled over a couple of hundred ft clear of the crash and known as 911 for help, he mentioned.

There’s no indication that alcohol or medicine had been an element in the crash, Jumbo mentioned.

Authorities didn’t liberate the identify of the pedestrian who used to be killed.