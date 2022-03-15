Peep The Full Schedule For The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Black America Net Featured Video
Get these brackets prepared. It’s time for some March Madness.
Like we at all times do that time, the stage has been set for the 2022 NCAA Males’s Event, with the First 4 video games in Dayton, Ohio, and the Ultimate 4 in New Orleans. The NCAA dropped the total schedule for the annual tourney on Sunday (Mar.13) that may be watched by faculty basketball followers on CBS, SlingTV, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.
The motion formally begins on Tuesday (Mar.15) and Wednesday (Mar.16) with the next slate of video games:
- No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
The school basketball motion ramps on March 17 when the primary spherical of video games formally begins:
- No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan – 12:15 p.m.; CBS
- No. Four Windfall vs. No. 13 South Dakota State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. eight Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. Three Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood – 2:45 p.m.; CBS
- No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. eight North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 7:10 p.m.; CBS
- No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. eight San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton – 7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. Four Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont – 9:20 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco – 9:40 p.m.; CBS
- No. Four UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron – 9:50 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 9:57 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
First-round matchups proceed on March 18:
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago – 12:15 p.m.; CBS
- No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. Three Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. Three Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware – 2:45 p.m.; CBS
- No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
- No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. Four Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton – 7:10 p.m.; CBS
- No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State -7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV
These video games won’t solely make or break your brackets however will decide who will play within the second spherical (March 19-20), Candy 16 (March 24-25), Elite Eight (March 26-27), Ultimate 4 (April 2), and at last the NCAA Championship (April 4). All video games will probably be proven on both TBS, TNT, SlingTV, TruTV, or CBS, test your native listings.
Good luck to all the colleges and we hope your brackets gained’t be busted.
