Peep The Full Schedule For The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Get these brackets prepared. It’s time for some March Madness.

Like we at all times do that time, the stage has been set for the 2022 NCAA Males’s Event, with the First 4 video games in Dayton, Ohio, and the Ultimate 4 in New Orleans. The NCAA dropped the total schedule for the annual tourney on Sunday (Mar.13) that may be watched by faculty basketball followers on CBS, SlingTV, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

The motion formally begins on Tuesday (Mar.15) and Wednesday (Mar.16) with the next slate of video games:

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

The school basketball motion ramps on March 17 when the primary spherical of video games formally begins:

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan – 12:15 p.m.; CBS

No. Four Windfall vs. No. 13 South Dakota State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. eight Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. Three Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood – 2:45 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. eight North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 7:10 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. eight San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton – 7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. Four Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont – 9:20 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco – 9:40 p.m.; CBS

No. Four UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron – 9:50 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 9:57 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

First-round matchups proceed on March 18:

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago – 12:15 p.m.; CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. Three Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. Three Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware – 2:45 p.m.; CBS

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. Four Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton – 7:10 p.m.; CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State -7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

These video games won’t solely make or break your brackets however will decide who will play within the second spherical (March 19-20), Candy 16 (March 24-25), Elite Eight (March 26-27), Ultimate 4 (April 2), and at last the NCAA Championship (April 4). All video games will probably be proven on both TBS, TNT, SlingTV, TruTV, or CBS, test your native listings.

Good luck to all the colleges and we hope your brackets gained’t be busted.

