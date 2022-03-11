Peep The Teaser Trailer To Disney+’s Star Wars Spinoff ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ has actually been killing it with their Star Wars spinoff collection akin to The Mandalorian and The Ebook of Boba Fett, however this time round Disney+ might be bringing again a well-known face that many thought they’d by no means see once more.

For his or her subsequent installment into the Star Wars universe, Disney+ might be bringing again Ewan McGregor because the OG Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi and if the primary teaser trailer is any indication of how the collection might be, cling on to your lightsaber as a result of ish is about to get actual. Within the trailer we get an concept of how issues are enjoying out in a galaxy far, distant because the final remaining Jedi’s are being hunted down by the lethal Inquisitors who’re on a mission to rid the universe of the power wielding heroes. One in every of these hunters really seems to be like Pinhead from the Hell Raiser franchise however with out the nails throughout his head.

With Obi hiding out on Tatooine (the place we get a have a look at a younger Luke Skywalker), it’s solely a matter of time earlier than he comes face-to-face with some crimson lightsaber rocking villains and finally his former apprentice turned traditional movie villain, Darth Vader, who’ll as soon as once more be performed by Hayden Christensen. Hayden was a horrible actor within the Star Wars movies he starred in, however as soon as he places on all that black leather-based and plastic, he’s not dangerous.

Take a look at the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi beneath and tell us if you happen to’ll be checking it out when it drops on Disney+ this Could 25th.



