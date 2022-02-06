Entertainment

Peggy Lee and her cool power

February 6, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Peggy Lee and her cool power

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as “Fever” and “Is That All There Is,” demonstrated an alluring command over an audience with her sultry voice and precise stagecraft. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Peter Richmond and with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells, about the singer’s artistry, and her rise from a painful childhood in North Dakota, to becoming a leading writer and vocalist of jazz, pop and torch songs.

