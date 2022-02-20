Pelicans’ CJ McCollum says he still hasn’t spoken to Zion Williamson since trade to New Orleans

After nearly a decade with the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month in one of the most notable moves of the deadline. While he’s gotten off to a great start with them on the court, things have been a bit strange off the floor — at least in regards to his non-existent relationship with Zion Williamson.

McCollum was in Cleveland this weekend to participate in the 3-Point Contest, and prior to the event he made an appearance on TNT’s All-Star Saturday Night show. While talking to Ernie Johnson and Co., he revealed that he still hasn’t spoken with the injured Williamson since the trade.

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly,” McCollum said. “I’ve spoken with some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Williamson has not played all season and has been in Portland since January to continue rehabbing his troublesome foot, so they couldn’t have a face-to-face conversation right now. Still, with all of the technology available it’s kind of weird that Williamson hasn’t given McCollum a call or even just shot him a text.

And given all of the speculation right now surrounding Williamson’s future — both in the short-term with his foot and the long-term with the Pelicans, it’s especially strange. Deciding not to talk to McCollum, for whatever reason, is just going to add even more unnecessary drama to the mix in New Orleans.

It seems likely that they’ll get in touch in the near future now that McCollum has publicly pointed out the disconnect. We may have to wait until next season to see them play together, however. Williamson is still out indefinitely, and reportedly could need another surgery on his foot. Even if he doesn’t, he’s quickly running out of time to return; the Pelicans only have 23 games left.