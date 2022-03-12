Pelicans vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

By way of Three Quarters

Just one extra quarter stands between the Charlotte Hornets and the win they had been favored to gather going into this night time. Three quarters in and their offense has actually been capable of impose its will, dominating the New Orleans Pelicans 103-82.

Charlotte has been counting on level guard LaMelo Ball, who has 17 factors and eight assists together with 4 boards, and energy ahead Miles Bridges, who has 15 factors and 5 assists along with seven rebounds. Small ahead Trey Murphy III (16 factors) has been the highest scorer for New Orleans.

The Pelicans have misplaced 89% of their video games wherein they had been down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this contest will finish the identical method.

Who’s Taking part in

Charlotte @ New Orleans

Present Data: Charlotte 32-35; New Orleans 27-39

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have loved the comforts of residence their final three video games, however now they need to head out on the highway. They are going to tackle the New Orleans Pelicans at eight p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Middle. The Hornets received’t have the home-court benefit, however they do get pleasure from a 3-point benefit within the unfold.

Charlotte acquired a tricky blow on Wednesday as they fell 115-101 to the Boston Celtics. Energy ahead Miles Bridges (17 factors), energy ahead P.J. Washington (17 factors), and level guard LaMelo Ball (15 factors) had been the highest scorers for Charlotte.

In the meantime, New Orleans was inside hanging distance however couldn’t shut the hole on Wednesday as they fell 108-102 to the Orlando Magic. The shedding facet was boosted by heart Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 30 factors and 15 rebounds.

Charlotte is anticipated to win this handily, however they need to have crushed the Detroit Pistons Feb. 27 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with a 127-126. In different phrases, don’t rely New Orleans out simply but.

How To Watch

When: Friday at eight p.m. ET

Friday at eight p.m. ET The place: Smoothie King Middle — New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Middle — New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports activities SE Charlotte

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favourite towards the Pelicans, in line with the most recent NBA odds.

The road on this sport has moved fairly a bit because it opened, because it began out with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favourite.

Over/Below: -110

Collection Historical past

New Orleans have received eight out of their final 11 video games towards Charlotte.

Damage Report for New Orleans

CJ McCollum: Out (Covid-19)

Brandon Ingram: Out (Hamstring)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Damage Report for Charlotte