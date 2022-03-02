Pelicans vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 25-36 overall and 13-17 at home, while the Kings are 23-40 overall and 8-22 on the road. The Pelicans are coming off consecutive road wins against the Suns and Lakers.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans has been red-hot on the road, extending its road winning streak to five games with wins over the Suns and Lakers. The Pelicans beat Phoenix by 15 points as 6.5-point underdogs and then added a 28-point win over Los Angeles. Guard CJ McCollum averaged 27 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds during the two wins.

Brandon Ingram has been playing well too, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in those victories. New Orleans stepped up on the defensive end, holding Phoenix to its lowest point total in eight games. The Pelicans have now covered the spread in eight of their last 12 contests.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento was able to snap a four-game losing streak with a 131-110 win over Oklahoma City on Monday night. The teams were tied at halftime, but the Kings used several runs in the second half to take control of the game. Power forward Trey Lyles scored 24 points in what was his first start with Sacramento.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox led the team with 29 points and a season-high 10 assists. The Kings are only three games back of New Orleans and Portland for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Sacramento has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against New Orleans.

