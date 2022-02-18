Pelicans vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing
Dallas @ New Orleans
Current Records: Dallas 34-24; New Orleans 23-35
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks are on the road again on Thursday and play against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 107-99. Dallas’ power forward Maxi Kleber filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.
Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 121-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard CJ McCollum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.
Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don’t count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports – New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won 14 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 03, 2021 – New Orleans 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 01, 2021 – Dallas 139 vs. New Orleans 107
- Nov 08, 2021 – Dallas 108 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 12, 2021 – Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 27, 2021 – New Orleans 112 vs. Dallas 103
- Feb 12, 2021 – Dallas 143 vs. New Orleans 130
- Mar 04, 2020 – Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123
- Dec 07, 2019 – Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 – Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 – Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 – New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 – New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 – Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 – New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 – New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 – New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 – Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 – New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 – New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 – Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 – New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 – Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 – Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 – New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 – New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 – Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Reggie Bullock: Out (Hip)
- Trey Burke: Out (Shoulder)
- Theo Pinson: Out (Finger)
- Marquese Chriss: Out (Knee)
- Frank Ntilikina: Out (Ankle)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Foot)
