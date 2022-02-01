Pelicans vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 1 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-32) go on the road to face the Detroit Pistons (12-37) on Tuesday evening. New Orleans is currently in a slump and has lost four straight games. On Jan. 31, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Pelicans 93-90. On the other side, Detroit snapped a four-game slide last time out. In their last game, the Pistons beat the Cavaliers 115-105. Jerami Grant (thumb) is expected to play for the Pistons for the first time since mid-December. Josh Hart (knee) is out for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram (thumb) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 215.

Pelicans vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -2.5

Pelicans vs. Pistons over-under: 215 points

Pelicans vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -140, New Orleans +120

DET: Pistons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

NO: Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their last five Tuesday games

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is having a solid rookie campaign. He is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Oklahoma State product has scored at least 20 points in 11 games thus far. The 2021 first overall pick has been shooting the ball well from downtown in the month of January. He has hit on 36 percent of his attempts from 3-point land.

In the Jan. 25 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Cunningham had a terrific outing. He dropped a career-high 34 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four blocks. Forward Trey Lyles is a good scoring option off the bench for Detroit. The Kentucky product is averaging 10.3 points with 4.8 rebounds. In the win over the Cavs, Lyles had 15 points and seven rebounds. This was his fifth straight game in double figures.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Center Jonas Valanciunas has been a strong addition to New Orleans. He is fifth in the NBA in rebounds (11.9) along with 18.3 points. The 2011 fifth overall pick has been a double-double monster this season and is ranked fourth in the NBA. He had recorded 32 thus far. In the Dec. 10 matchup against Detroit, Valanciunas had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

New Orleans hasn’t been great against the spread overall this year, but the Pelicans did pick up a win and easy cover as 2.5-point underdogs against Detroit when they won 109-93 on Dec. 10.

