Pelicans vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are 22-33 overall and 12-14 at home, while San Antonio is 21-35 overall and 10-17 on the road. The Spurs have won and covered in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

Both teams have similar records against the spread this season, with the Spurs at 29-27 against the number, while the Pelicans are 28-27. This time around, New Orleans is favored by six points in the latest Pelicans vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -6

Pelicans vs. Spurs over-under: 229 points

Featured Game | New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans lost 112-97 to the Miami Heat on Thursday. Small forward Brandon Ingram wasn’t much of a difference maker for New Orleans, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 15-point finish.

However, Ingram is averaging 22.7 points per game for the season and he’ll have more support after the Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. Ingram, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas gives them three capable scorers with Zion Williamson still sidelined indefinitely after undergoing offseason foot surgery.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio didn’t have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Friday as the Spurs won 136-121. Point guard Dejounte Murray continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 15 assists and 10 boards.

Murray leads the team with 19.8 points per game, followed by Keldon Johnson (15.6 ppg) and Jakob Poeltl (13.1). San Antonio traded Derrick White, who was the team’s third-leading scorer (14.4 ppg), to the Celtics at the deadline for a package that include Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and a 2022 first-round draft pick. It’s uncertain when Langford and Richardson will make their debuts.

How to make Spurs vs. Pelicans picks

