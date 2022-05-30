Front Page

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

May 30, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police information confirmed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, based on a sheriff’s workplace on-line reserving report.

He may face expenses together with driving underneath the affect and driving with a blood alcohol content material degree of 0.08 or larger, the report mentioned.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the 2 misdemeanors, information confirmed.

No different particulars had been instantly out there. California Freeway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay mentioned extra info could be launched later Sunday.


Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, advised The Related Press: “The Speaker won’t be commenting on this non-public matter which occurred whereas she was on the East Coast.”

The Home speaker was in Windfall, Rhode Island, on Sunday, the place she delivered the graduation deal with at Brown College.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.



