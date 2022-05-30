Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police information confirmed Sunday.
