Peloton alternatives: Exercise bikes that won’t break the bank

At $1,495 a pop, Peloton stationary bikes are not for the budget-conscious. But there are plenty of Peloton alternatives for a fraction of the cost if you still want to stream spin classes from home.

If you want a taste of the Peloton experience for less money, the Peloton app can be used with just about any brand of stationary bike that can hold a tablet or smartphone. The app offers spin, running, strength and yoga classes, plus many more human-led workouts. A digital membership costs $12.99 per month. You won’t reach the leaderboard without a Peloton bike, but you can still participate in classes. (Some of these Peloton alternative bikes offer their own apps, but many of them also have higher monthly fees.)

Check out the eight high-tech exercise bikes below that offer a similar experience to Peloton for far less.

Schwinn Fitness IC3

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $649 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder, and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved. Note: It doesn’t come with a tablet or offer a workout streaming subscription.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $285 after coupon (reduced from $300)

This particular stationary bike doesn’t come with a tablet or offer a workout streaming subscription — that’s part of why it has such a low price point. But you can easily add your own tablet to this bike using an inexpensive tablet mount.

Bike tablet holder, $14 (reduced from $18)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike’s handlebars, as it doesn’t come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $273 (reduced from $399)

Stryde bike

At first glance, this stationary bike may seem more expensive than a Peloton, but its delivery is free (while delivery and setup of a Peloton costs $250). It has a magnetic micro-resistance system with 100 resistance levels. It also has pedals with toe cages.

This bike comes with a 22-inch HD tablet that streams hundreds of workouts via the optional Stryde app. At a subscription cost of $29 per month, the Stryde app is more expensive than the Peloton Digital app, but the Stryde bike itself is more affordable. The Stryde app supports up to four profiles, so each family member can keep a personal workout history.

Stryde bike, $1,595 (reduced from $1,745)

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike

The best workout routines are often diverse workout routines. To that end, simply flip around the device holder on this model, and see more than 2,000 additional workouts meant to be done off the bike. Note that a tablet is not included, a factor that likely contributes to this stationary bike’s more affordable price point. It has 32 levels of silent, magnetic resistance, and you can pick between solid black, black with red detailing or white colorways.

This bike also has its own app offering live and on-demand classes, plus scenic rides. It costs $40 per month. One subscription accommodates up to five users, which allows for competition between family and friends.

Echelon EX-3 Connect bike, $800

Pro-Form Carbon CX

While a tablet is not included with your purchase of this affordable spin bike, this model does come with 3-pound dumbbells for cross-training workouts, and it has transport wheels, so it can easily be relocated if you live in a small space.

This bike offers a one-year free subscription to its app (a $468 value), which includes thousands of workouts. The trainers in the app control the Carbon CX’s resistance during a workout.

Pro-Form Carbon CX, $549 (reduced $599)

Bowflex C6 bike

This stationary bike has 100 magnetic resistance levels and comes with 3-pound dumbbells in easy-to-reach cradles. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor. Note that it doesn’t come with a tablet.

A six-month free trial of the JRNY workout app (worth $20 per month) is included in your purchase of this bike. The app offers real-time coaching, virtual destinations and on-demand classes.

Bowflex C6 bike, $799 (reduced from $999)

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle

This bike comes with a 15-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that can rotate 360 degrees, plus 3-pound dumbbells. It has silent magnetic resistance and 22 digital resistance levels.

Enjoy an included 12-month iFIT family app membership, offering live, studio and global workouts (a $396 value) when you buy this bike. You can create up to five individual profiles with the app. The iFIT trainers can auto-adjust your resistance and incline during each workout.

NordicTrack commercial studio cycle (15″ screen), $1,300

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike

This exercise bike has 32 manual resistance levels and does not come with a tablet. It has adjustable toe cage pedals.

The bike comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness’ premier membership via an app. It gives you and up to four others access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes. Members also get access to FitPass, Echelon’s equipment-free membership, which offers HIIT, yoga, strength training and more classes. After this trial, memberships start at $20 a month.

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike, $397 ($599)

