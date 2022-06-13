Pembroke Pines PD says investigation into accidental shooting death of child still ongoing

PEMBROKE PINES – A household in mourning after an unthinkable tragedy inside a Pembroke Pines house.

“It’s just unbelievable, tragedies is what it is, a family is destroyed forever,” mentioned a neighbor, who wished to stay nameless.

Neighbors saddened after studying a juvenile inside this home was by accident shot by a girl who police say was his member of the family.

“I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened. Everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass, they had already taken him,” mentioned the neighbor. “I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance.”

The incident occurred Saturday night.

According to police, the lady was dealing with a firearm inside the house when it by accident went off, hitting the child.

Detectives haven’t launched the age of the sufferer, however they do wish to stress that this seems to be an accident.

We’re informed the lady concerned on this incident is totally cooperating with investigators.

Police mentioned after they full their investigation the case will likely be referred to the Broward State Attorney’s Office who will determine if expenses will likely be filed.