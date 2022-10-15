Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee, OK State-TCU and more

We’ve reached Week 7 of the school soccer season, and it is probably the most loaded assortment of video games we have seen but.

Saturday options six ranked vs. ranked matchups, together with three monumental video games the place each groups are undefeated. Things start within the midday window with a Big Ten conflict between Michigan and Penn State earlier than an enormous SEC showdown between Tennessee and Alabama and an enormous sport within the Big 12 between Oklahoma State and TCU. That all offers approach to a tasty Pac-12 showdown at evening between USC and Utah.

We’ve handed the midseason mark, so these video games are gaining significance by the week. We may look again at this weekend as a turning level within the season for lots of groups.

(Note: All occasions ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: UM -7 | Total: 51.5

This is the largest sport of the season within the Big Ten up to now. Penn State enters Ann Arbor coming off a bye with a 5-0 file. PSU has a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford and an improved working sport with freshmen backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The PSU protection could have its arms full with Michigan, significantly corralling working again Blake Corum. He’s been an enormous play risk for the Wolverines and can be an amazing assist for first-year beginning quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy has been very environment friendly, albeit towards some lackluster competitors. The visiting Nittany Lions might be Michigan’s hardest take a look at by a major margin.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -7.5 | Total: 65.5

All eyes might be on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who missed final week’s win over Texas A&M with a shoulder damage. The Crimson Tide eked out the win regardless of a shaky offensive efficiency, so Alabama will possible want Young if it needs to depart Knoxville with a victory. This is Tennessee’s greatest sport in an extended, very long time. Not solely has Tennessee misplaced 15 straight towards Alabama, however a win right here would put the Vols within the thick of the College Football Playoff race. To get up to now, Tennessee has used a potent offense led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker. Can the Vols lastly finish the shedding skid?

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: TCU -4 | Total: 68.5

Oklahoma State and TCU are the lone unbeatens remaining in a deep Big 12 convention. Oklahoma State was anticipated to contend for the convention crown after enjoying within the title sport final 12 months. The Cowboys are scoring a ton of factors this 12 months however the protection is nowhere close to as sturdy because it was final fall and will face one other massive problem on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs, led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, have gotten higher and higher because the weeks have progressed, significantly on offense. It’s an enormous cause why TCU is 5-0 with wins over Oklahoma and a ranked Kansas group.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Clemson -3.5 | Total: 51

Is this journey to Florida State the hardest take a look at of the season thus far for Clemson? The oddsmakers actually suppose so. Clemson is only a 3.5-point favourite on the highway at FSU. That’s the smallest level unfold of the 12 months for the Tigers, who might be in for a critical problem from an FSU group coming off back-to-back losses. The Seminoles began the 12 months 4-0 and have been again within the Top 25 earlier than shedding 31-21 at dwelling to Wake Forest and then blowing a 17-3 lead in final week’s 19-17 highway loss to NC State. Can FSU rebound towards a good higher Clemson group?

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Utah -3.5 | Total: 65

The Lincoln Riley prepare at USC retains on rolling. The Trojans at the moment are 6-0 with a 4-0 mark in Pac-12 play thus far in Riley’s first season working this system. But this week’s highway journey to Salt Lake City could characterize the hardest problem but for the Trojans. Utah is coming off a loss to UCLA final week. That makes it is a massive sport for the Utes in the event that they wish to get again into the Pac-12 title race. Utah hasn’t been as stout alongside the traces of scrimmage as normal, however this group nonetheless has a number of expertise. That consists of Cam Rising, one of the underrated quarterbacks within the nation.