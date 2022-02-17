Penn State vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Minnesota @ Penn State

Current Records: Minnesota 12-11; Penn State 10-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Michigan State Spartans 62-58. Penn State can attribute much of their success to forward John Harrar, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 16 boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Minnesota on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-45 punch to the gut against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Payton Willis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 34 minutes on the court.

Penn State is now 10-12 while the Golden Gophers sit at 12-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions are stumbling into the game with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Minnesota enters the matchup with only 9.6 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center — University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center — University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last ten games against Penn State.