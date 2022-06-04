Pennine Ridge Stakes 2022 predictions, odds, picks, contenders: Speed-making insider loves big long shot

Coach Chad Brown will attempt to win the Pennine Ridge Stakes for a document third time when he sends out two horses — the favored Unanimous Consent and Napoleonic Warfare — within the 2022 Pennine Ridge Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The race, a nine-furlong turf race, has been round since 2014, and Brown gained it in ’16 with Camelot Kitten and ’19 with Demarchelier. For Saturday Brown’s Unanimous Consent is listed because the 8-5 morning-line favourite within the 2022 Pennine Ridge Stakes odds, whereas Napoleonic Warfare is third within the odds within the six-horse discipline, at 3-1. Todd Pletcher’s Emmanuel is getting 5-2 odds.
Publish time for the $200,000 Pennine Ridge Staes 2022 is 5:12 p.m. ET. With an completed discipline set to enter the beginning gate on Saturday, you need to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Pennine Ridge Stakes picks of your own.
A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Velocity Determine maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the distinguished Nationwide Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced a number of five-figure days on the monitor over time, together with a $60,000 Choose 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Final yr, he was on hearth. He hit the exacta within the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta within the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta within the Belmont Stakes.
This yr, he has been red-hot within the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta within the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta within the Louisiana Derby and exactas within the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He additionally has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o’ Warfare Stakes, the trifecta within the Pegasus World Cup and a number of Choose 4s, together with Could 14’s at Belmont for $1,851. Anybody who has adopted him is method up.
Prime Pennine Ridge Stakes picks
One shocker: Weir is down on the possibilities of Napoleonic Warfare, regardless that he is without doubt one of the main contenders. Listed at 3-1 on the morning line behind solely Unanimous Consent and Emmanuel, Napoleonic Warfare has two wins in three profession begins. He’s coming off a victory in an allowance race at Belmont on Could 5.
Nevertheless, the one time he competed in a stakes race, he completed fourth within the Grade Three Transylvania Stakes. “Napoleonic Warfare has improved with every race however nonetheless appears a minimize beneath,” Weir tells SportsLine. Weir prefers three horses over Napoleonic Warfare.
