Pennsylvania college baseball player dies of head injury after makeshift dugout collapses

Pennsylvania baseball player Angel Mercado-Ocasio died tragically on Tuesday consequently of a head injury sustained all over a game league sport after a makeshift dugout collapsed on him on Monday evening. According to a Fox 43 document, Mercado-Ocasio was once simply 19 years outdated.

Mercado-Ocasio and several other different avid gamers have been dismantling makeshift picket dugouts that they’d assembled at a box in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Monday evening. The town officers had prior to now knowledgeable the staff that a allow was once required to construct constructions on town assets. While taking down the dugout, it collapsed, and Mercado-Ocasio was once significantly injured consequently.

Angel Mercado-Ocasio performed baseball for Central Penn College. He was once admitted to a Cumberland County medical institution, the place he later died of his accidents.

Central Penn College launched a commentary in line with the tragedy, mentioning, “As friends who have become family, we are mourning the heart-wrenching loss of one of our own, a promising young athlete who senselessly lost his life while helping others enjoy the sport he loved so much. No words can adequately express our anguish. Our baseball team all said their good-byes to Angel yesterday and expressed their love to their brother. We will all be changed because Angel is no longer with us, but we will also be changed because he was. It is with heavy hearts that we offer our sincere sympathy to Angel’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches, who will feel his absence most deeply.”

Gerardo Diaz, the trainer for the game league staff that Mercado-Ocasio was once enjoying for, commented that the incident happened whilst avid gamers have been “fooling around” whilst taking down the dugout.

The baseball box, seventh, and Randor, is reportedly one of a number of parks in want of growth within the Harrisburg house. Last fall, town was once awarded a $13 million grant to deal with those problems.