Pennsylvania man convicted of torturing victim for 39 days, exporting weapons parts to Iraq

A man from Pennsylvania, identified by federal authorities as Ross Roggio of Stroudsburg, has been convicted by a federal jury for multiple crimes, including torture, related to an illegal weapons manufacturing plant in Iraq as announced by the Department of Justice in a news release. The crimes were committed in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Roggio was training foreign citizens involved in the operation, assembly, and manufacturing of the M4 automatic rifle in the region. He was also illegally exporting weapons parts that were under restriction from the U.S. State and Commerce Departments.

Court documents and trial evidence reveal that Roggio tortured an Estonian citizen who worked at the factory for over a month in 2015. The victim was abducted and detained at a Kurdish military compound where Roggio suffocated and threatened him. He also directed Kurdish soldiers at the compound to beat and “otherwise physically and mentally abuse” the victim for 39 days. The victim eventually came forward, which resulted in Roggio’s conviction on multiple counts.

According to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, “Roggio brutally tortured another human being to prevent interference with his illegal activities. Thanks to the courage of the victim and other witnesses, the hard work of U.S. law enforcement, and the assistance of Estonian authorities, he will now be held accountable for his cruelty.” Roggio was convicted of various crimes and faces life imprisonment. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

