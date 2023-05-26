Pennsylvania nurse accused of killing 2 patients said she felt bad for “their quality of life,” according to officials

A Western Pennsylvania nurse has been charged with two counts of murder for allegedly administering excessive doses of insulin to her patients, resulting in the deaths of two men, according to state Attorney General Michelle Henry. Heather Pressdee, 40, worked at Quality Life Services, a nursing facility in Chicora, where she gave insulin shots to a 55-year-old man and an 83-year-old man because she believed their “quality of life was not good,” according to a police affidavit. Another patient, a 73-year-old man, also received insulin but survived after being hospitalized urgently, the affidavit said.

All three men were her patients and Pressdee intentionally gave them the insulin injections to kill them instead of taking care of them, according to Henry’s statement on social media. The first victim, 55, died on December 4, 2022, after being hospitalized for critically low blood sugar. He had been earlier hospitalized but was stabilized and returned to the nursing facility. He returned with very low sugar levels on November 20 and died a few weeks later after not recovering. The second victim, 83, was the roommate of the first victim and was found with the high glucose level on the same night. He was transported to the same hospital but was later sent back to the nursing facility, where he died on December 25, 2022. The third victim, 73, was found seizing in his bed on August 31, 2022, and was stabilized after being hospitalized.

During all three incidents, Pressdee was working at the nursing facility. She was later quoted in an affidavit saying that she had given the victims insulin, hoping “they would slip into a coma and just pass away.” The nursing facility also charged Pressdee with aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Pressdee, who has been employed at 11 different facilities since 2018 according to investigators, was hired at Quality of Life Services in May 2022 and worked there until November of the same year. Quality of Life Services said in a statement that they were surprised and disturbed by the charges against Pressdee but added that all residents of the facility were safe and receiving “appropriate care and services.”