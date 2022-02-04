People deal with the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma City

As most would guess, many people stayed away from the downtown Oklahoma City center during the two days of harsh weather. >> Related: Snow is ending, but frigid temperatures remain in OklahomaYet KOCO 5 still found some people out. Many went to work, doing their best to mitigate the storm’s impact.We first came upon the Colcord Hotel at Sheridan and Robinson, where the staff was armed with shovels.”About every 30 minutes, we’ll try to come out here and do it just in case we have anybody from out of state coming off from the airport,” said Michael Johnson, with the Colcord Hotel.Some of those out-of-state guests were forced to stay an extra night or two.”Yeah, they’re shocked just like we are. We didn’t think we would get what we got,” Johnson said.>> Related: Oklahoma winter weather creates dangerous challenge for roadsIn Bricktown, Daniel Latham told KOCO 5 that he drove in for a job interview for a line cook opening. “I had a pre-interview kind of. Like, a short interview,” Latham said. “But then they were like, ‘Come back today and meet the actual chef.'”The weather got in the way of that as Latham found a sign saying the restaurant was closed; however, he’s still interested in the job.””Probably give them a call,” Latham said.A nearby restaurant was busy as could be.”We went to the McDonald’s, but the McDonald’s was closed, and we don’t want to get back on the highway,” Tyler Lawley said. “So, we came here. They’re pretty slammed here right now.”Staff at a Bricktown Domino’s told KOCO 5 that when they hear snow is on the way, this is what they prepare for.”But we want to make sure our customers get fed and, sometimes, it’s the only way you can get it done,” a Domino’s employee said.

As most would guess, many people stayed away from the downtown Oklahoma City center during the two days of harsh weather.

Yet KOCO 5 still found some people out. Many went to work, doing their best to mitigate the storm’s impact.

We first came upon the Colcord Hotel at Sheridan and Robinson, where the staff was armed with shovels.

“About every 30 minutes, we’ll try to come out here and do it just in case we have anybody from out of state coming off from the airport,” said Michael Johnson, with the Colcord Hotel.

Some of those out-of-state guests were forced to stay an extra night or two.

“Yeah, they’re shocked just like we are. We didn’t think we would get what we got,” Johnson said.

In Bricktown, Daniel Latham told KOCO 5 that he drove in for a job interview for a line cook opening.

“I had a pre-interview kind of. Like, a short interview,” Latham said. “But then they were like, ‘Come back today and meet the actual chef.'”

The weather got in the way of that as Latham found a sign saying the restaurant was closed; however, he’s still interested in the job.”

“Probably give them a call,” Latham said.

A nearby restaurant was busy as could be.

“We went to the McDonald’s, but the McDonald’s was closed, and we don’t want to get back on the highway,” Tyler Lawley said. “So, we came here. They’re pretty slammed here right now.”

Staff at a Bricktown Domino’s told KOCO 5 that when they hear snow is on the way, this is what they prepare for.

“But we want to make sure our customers get fed and, sometimes, it’s the only way you can get it done,” a Domino’s employee said.