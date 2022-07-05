People flock to downtown Tampa to enjoy Boom by the Bay

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the media on Monday as she shared her pleasure for the Boom by the Bay festivities.

Mayor Castor additionally addressed the lethal mass taking pictures in Chicago as she stated it did not change any plans for Monday’s festivities, she added that the metropolis at all times plans for the worst.

Boom by the Bay kicked off with a great outdated vogue scorching canine consuming contest as greater than a thousand folks flocked to downtown Tampa to have fun the Fourth of July.

“I’m born and raised in Tampa. I have my family with me. We’re all just really excited to celebrate,” Cassandra Case, attending Boom by the Bay, stated. “I’m really proud of our city. I think we’ve come a long way throughout all of the pandemic and everything and we’ve got great teams around us that bring a lot of support and love to our city.”

It was a day that safety throughout the Tampa Bay space had been making ready for.

“We do everything we can to be as least intrusive with security while ensuring that the events are safe,” Mayor Jane Castor stated.

In lieu of the lethal mass taking pictures in Chicago, the Castor stated it is up to everybody to assist preserve one another protected.

“It’s not just the responsibility of the first responders, it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure the safety of our community. So if you see something that looks unusual, if you see something, say something,” Castor added.

Security was on land and on water, each in uniform and never. Mayor Castor ensured people who the neighborhood is protected and inspired everybody to have fun independence day collectively.

“I would say we have come through a long time, hard times from COVID, to the mass shootings we’ve had, I would just say to keep the light. Keep the positivity going. It’s not going to last forever. If we all just work together and stay positive then I think change will come one day,” Promiss Troche, attending Boom by the Bay, defined.

For many, Independence Day is hard to have fun as this nation handled yet one more mass taking pictures.

But, in Tampa, event-goers informed ABC Action news they’re loving on their family and friends as they give the impression of being towards brighter days.