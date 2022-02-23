“People’s Convoy” To Pass Through Western Oklahoma

February 22, 2022

By News Director Jared Atha

According to an article published by Newsweek, a convoy of American truckers will leave from California, on Wednesday to complete an 11-day journey to the nation’s capital, where the group plans to hold a protest demanding that all COVID 19-related mandates are lifted across the country.

That convoy will pass through western Oklahoma and plans to stay the night in Elk City.

The group, dubbed the People’s Convoy, is inspired by the protesters of the so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada, who occupied Ottawa for 24 days and blocked various border crossings into the U.S. to protest the country’s pandemic restrictions, particularly the federal vaccine mandate for cross-border commercial truck drivers. This past Sunday, Ottawa police cleared out the remaining demonstrators, arresting 191 people and towing 57 vehicles after more than three weeks of protests.

Following a Wednesday morning rally, the convoy plans to depart from Southern California to Arizona, where it will stay in Kingman overnight. The group then plans to head east on I-40, driving through Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, before reaching Oklahoma on Saturday, where they plan to stay the night in Elk City. However, according to a press release from the group, the route is subject to change.

The convoy plans to be in Washington D.C. by the evening of March 5.

