Pepa And Treach’s Daughter Ties The Knot With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Co-Star In Las Vegas

The daughter of rappers Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss is now a married woman!
Egypt Criss, the 23-year-old star of the WEtv hit Growing Up Hip Hop, married her co-star and rapper Samuel “Sam Mattick” Wright in an intimate ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 31. The newlyweds celebrated their momentous day with Egypt’s parents and rapper Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
View this post on Instagram
Following the ceremony, the bride shared her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, thanking those who sent their congratulations upon hearing the news.
“I want to say thank you to everyone for the beautiful Congratulation wishes. I am filled with love and joy,” she captioned a wedding photo with her husband.
She continued, “Also, so thankful to God for bringing us together in Holy Matrimony and grateful to start a beautiful journey with a great support system and know that our love can get us through anything.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple got engaged in June 2019 during Wright’s concert at Los Angeles’ Whiskey, a go-go venue. Now, as husband and wife, it appears they are still standing strongly beside one another despite the hesitation from Egypt’s parents and the critical opinions of co-stars and viewers about their relationship.
“So happy to have the honor of calling you my wife!!! Our journey has been so long and amazing but still just scratching the surface. I love you baby,” Wright also captioned a family photo from the ceremony. “Love all my new and OG family.”
“Sam and I couldn’t be happier,” Criss told E! News. “In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness, it is not love.”