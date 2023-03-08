Peppa Pig Theme Park coming to North Richland Hills

A Peppa Pig Theme Park is being deliberate for North Richland Hills, off Boulevard 26 subsequent door to the NRH2O Family Water Park.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Another theme park for children is within the works for North Texas.

A Peppa Pig Theme Park is being deliberate for North Richland Hills, off Boulevard 26 next door to the NRH2O Family Water Park.

The park, which is deliberate for 14 acres and shall be themed after the preferred kids’s display Peppa Pig, is predicted to open in 2024, in accordance to a news liberate from Merlin Entertainments, the park’s father or mother corporate.

Merlin, which has a licensing settlement with the Peppa Pig logo proprietor Hasbro, additionally operates the Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine.

The Peppa Pig park would be the corporate’s 2d Peppa Pig theme park in North America, becoming a member of the Peppa Pig park in Florida.

Merlin officers mentioned in a news liberate that the North Texas park will characteristic “multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows” from the Peppa Pig logo.

The Florida park has a mix of rides and attractions, together with a youngsters’ curler coaster, a ship experience, a “fun fair” space and an indoor cinema that performs Peppa Pig episodes.

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, mentioned in a news liberate.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino mentioned.

The Peppa Pig park is the second one youngsters’ theme park introduced for North Texas this yr.