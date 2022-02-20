Perrion Winfrey to Arizona in latest mock draft

While Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have been at odds for the better part of the remainder of the NFL playoffs with their feud spilling into the offseason, the Cardinals still have a team to run and plan for.

There seems to be frustration from both sides about the franchise’s failures in the second half of the season and the playoffs. With a playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Cardinals return to the drawing board to figure out what pieces they can add to their team to get over the playoff hump.

The Draft Network, one of football’s biggest draft platforms has released a mock draft for the Cardinals highlighting areas where they can improve.

While no Oklahoma Sooners went in the first round, the Cardinal take defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey with the 55th overall pick to bolster their defensive line. Here’s what The Draft Network’s Drae Harris said about the selection:

With J.J. Watt missing (yet again) a significant amount of time due to injury along with Michael Dogbe and Corey Peters being free agents, drafting Perrion Winfrey replenishes the interior defensive line with a player who some consider a first-round talent. Winfrey has been a productive player at a big-time collegiate program. He can be an immediate interior defender in subpackages but could grow to become a starter on this team. His ability to rush the passer from inside will keep pressure in opposing passers’ faces and should free up edge rushers Chandler Jones (if re-signed) and Markus Golden even more. – Drae Harris, The Draft Network

Winfrey adds value as he can immediately play and contribute from day one. His motor, disruptiveness, and mentality are all things you want from your starting defensive tackle. Winfrey gives Arizona some talent and a youth infusion in the middle of a defense that will be undergoing a bit of a facelift.

Winfrey can play both spots inside but will fit best as a 4-3 defensive tackle lined up playing the 3-technique where he can attack offensive linemen as opposed to just eating blocks as the 1-technique or nose tackle.

Winfrey would also get the opportunity to learn from Watt, an immediate lock for the Hall of Fame when he eventually hangs his cleats up. Whether he would be backing him up or playing beside him.

It’s a perfect situation for Perrion Winfrey. He would be able to play immediately and have the support and mentorship that all young players making the transition from college to professional sports need.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.