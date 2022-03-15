Trending News

Person dies after being struck by vehicle near Harrah

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Individual dies after being struck by automobile close to Harrah, officers say

The collision occurred close to Southeast 15th Avenue and Dobbs Highway.

An individual died after being struck by a automobile Tuesday afternoon close to Harrah.The collision occurred close to Southeast 15th Avenue and Dobbs Highway. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Workplace officers mentioned the sufferer died.Authorities haven’t launched another particulars.KOCO 5 will present extra data when it turns into out there.

