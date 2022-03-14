Person dies while in Oklahoma City police custody

CITY POLEIC SAY THAT NO FORCE WAS USED DURING TSHI INCIDENT. THEY SAID THAT A PERSON THAT THEY WERE TRYING TO ARREST SUFFEDER A QUOTE MEDICAL EPISODE EXACTLY. WHAT KIND OF MEDICAL ISSUE THAT WAS THAT IS NOT YETEE BN CONFIRMED NOW AGAIN ALL OF TSHI TOOK PLACE ON SATURDAY NEAR NORTHWEST 10TH IN PORTLAND POLICE SAY THAT THEY WERE RESPONDING TO A DISTURBANCE CALL AT A HOME THERE EMSA PERFOEDRM LIFE-SAVING EFFORTS THAT PERSON TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE LATER PRONOUNCED DEAD. NOW, WE DO EXPECT THAT UPDATE FROM, OKLAHOMA. POLICE LATER THIS MORNING, AND WE WILL BNGRI YOU THE VERY LATEST FOR NOW PUT
Individual dies after struggling medical episode whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis police custody
An individual died after struggling a medical episode over the weekend whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis Police Division custody, officers mentioned.>> Associated: Man dies after struggling medical episode whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis police custody, officers sayAuthorities mentioned the particular person they have been making an attempt to arrest suffered a medical episode, however they haven’t confirmed the character of the medical problem. Police added that no pressure was used within the incident.The state of affairs unfolded Saturday close to Northwest 10th Road and Portland Avenue after police responded to a disturbance name.Police mentioned EMSA carried out lifesaving measures. First responders took the particular person to a hospital, the place they later died. Authorities are anticipated to offer an replace Monday.
