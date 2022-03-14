Person dies while in Oklahoma City police custody

Up to date: 7:46 AM CDT Mar 14, 2022

Individual dies after struggling medical episode whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis police custody

An individual died after struggling a medical episode over the weekend whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis Police Division custody, officers mentioned.>> Associated: Man dies after struggling medical episode whereas in Oklahoma Metropolis police custody, officers sayAuthorities mentioned the particular person they have been making an attempt to arrest suffered a medical episode, however they haven’t confirmed the character of the medical problem. Police added that no pressure was used within the incident.The state of affairs unfolded Saturday close to Northwest 10th Road and Portland Avenue after police responded to a disturbance name.Police mentioned EMSA carried out lifesaving measures. First responders took the particular person to a hospital, the place they later died. Authorities are anticipated to offer an replace Monday.

