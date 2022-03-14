Person hit by vehicle in southwest OKC, officials say

Particular person hit by car in southwest OKC, officers say

An individual was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma Metropolis, officers say.On Monday afternoon, officers responded to a scene on Southwest 149th Road and South Hudson Avenue the place an individual was hit by a automobile.There’s a bicycle within the crime scene tape the place officers are investigating simply down the road from an elementary college. College students are on spring break this week.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars as they turn out to be obtainable.

