Person hit by vehicle in southwest OKC, officials say

SHELBY THANKS VERY MUCH. YOU WANT TO GO BACK TO THE SEAT OF SOME BREAKING NEWS THAT WE FIRST BROUGHT YOU AT FIVE O’CLOCK A PERSON HIT BY A CAR IN OKLAHOMA CITY. THIS IS NEAR SOUTHWEST 149TH AND WESTERN YOU’RE TAKING A LIVE LOOK AT THE SCENE AS YOU SEE THERE NEAR THOSE OFFICERS WHO ARE SPEAKING. THERE’S A BICYCLE INSIDE THE CRIME SCENE TAPE WHERE OFFICERS ARE INVESTIGATING. THIS IS JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THOUGH OBVIOUSLY STUDENTS ARE ON SPRING BREAK THIS WEEK. WE’LL BE KEEPING AN EYE ON THAT SCENE AND W
Particular person hit by car in southwest OKC, officers say
An individual was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma Metropolis, officers say.On Monday afternoon, officers responded to a scene on Southwest 149th Road and South Hudson Avenue the place an individual was hit by a automobile.There’s a bicycle within the crime scene tape the place officers are investigating simply down the road from an elementary college. College students are on spring break this week.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars as they turn out to be obtainable.
An individual was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma Metropolis, officers say.
On Monday afternoon, officers responded to a scene on Southwest 149th Road and South Hudson Avenue the place an individual was hit by a automobile.
There’s a bicycle within the crime scene tape the place officers are investigating simply down the road from an elementary college. College students are on spring break this week.
KOCO 5 will present extra particulars as they turn out to be obtainable.