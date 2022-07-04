Person of interest named after six killed in shooting at Highland Park July 4 parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Witnesses describe “unbelievable” mass shooting at Highland Park 4th of July Parade the place six six individuals are confirmed useless and several other dozen injured.

Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (twenty ninth) represents the realm and was at the occasion. She mentioned it is one which she attends yearly along with her household. Morrison mentioned she was along with her household, able to journey in the parade in a convertible, when the shooting occurred.

“My children, my grown children and my grandchildren and my husband and other relatives were all with me and other volunteers. We were just entering the ramp if he was for the parade, we heard I heard a pop,” Morrison mentioned, who admitted that, at first, she thought it was fireworks.

“It never occurred to me that in downtown Highland Park on the Fourth of July, there was the gunshots. But all of a sudden a couple of women started running back towards and then it was like almost a wave of people and they were crying and screaming and they said there’s an active shooter and people have been shot.”

Morrison mentioned the stunning scene left her and others frozen with disbelief at first.

The state senator mentioned that moments earlier than the shooting, folks at the parade had been having fun with the occasion, which had simply gotten began proper earlier than the shooting.

(*4*) Morrison mentioned, who added that now her metropolis is a component of a protracted listing of communities affected by gun violence.

“This is Highland Park. This is a district, a town I represent. People I love live there. It’s a the community I shop in and eat in. And to think that this community, now, is going to go the map like Uvalde and so many different communities is just not acceptable and we had higher step up and take some motion.