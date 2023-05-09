Perspective: Gov. Abbott has moved on from Allen mall shooting

Five main massacres have passed off in Texas beneath Governor Greg Abbott’s watch since 2017. The contemporary shooting that left a number of blameless other folks lifeless and wounded in Allen is solely the most recent tragedy that has came about throughout his time in workplace. Many Texans are involved concerning the governor’s obvious lack of ability to stay the folk of his state protected and really feel that it represents a failure of management.

Despite this grievance, Governor Abbott turns out to have moved on temporarily from the most recent mass homicide, inside of 48 hours he used to be up early showing on Fox News and discussing border safety, whilst providing little information on the shooting in Allen. Soon after, he traveled to Robstown to wreck floor on a brand new Tesla facility with Elon Musk, with out addressing the tragedy. He after all introduced a commentary on Saturday mentioning that the state would supply enhance and assets to these affected. On Sunday, Abbott attended a group prayer carrier in Allen however didn’t deal with the tragedy. He additionally became down an interview request from WFAA and didn’t discuss to any journalists whilst in Collin County. By Monday morning, he had already moved on from the shooting and used to be focusing on problems he felt extra relaxed discussing, reminiscent of border safety.

This bloodbath in Allen isn’t the primary tragedy to occur beneath Governor Abbott’s watch. In 2019, following the Santa Fe highschool shooting, Abbott deserted red-flag regulations after a backlash from the conservative base. After a couple of mass murders in Sutherland Springs, El Paso, Midland, and Uvalde, Abbott supported efforts to loosen gun regulations in Texas, together with the not too long ago authorized “open carry” legislation that permits someone to hold a firearm with out a allow or coaching. A survey carried out through the University of Texas at Austin final week confirmed that 76% of Texas electorate enhance elevating the age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21, together with 64% of conservative electorate. Even so, this regulation isn’t anticipated to move ahead of lawmakers adjourn on May 29.