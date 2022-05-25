Front Page Sports

Peseiro spells out Immediate Super Eagles Objective

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
José Peseiro has set his sight on winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles.

Peseiro made the disclosure via this social media handle on Wednesday afternoon.

It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world.

Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots. Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.

We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the four-time African champions.

Peseiro was appointed as head Coach of the Super Eagles in May, and he will kick off his reign with the Friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

The 62 year-old Portuguese signed a Twelve-month deal with the Nigeria Football Federation with the option of renewal.

