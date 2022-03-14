Pete Alonso survives ‘brutal’ car accident on way to Mets spring training: ‘I’m really thankful to be here’

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was in a “brutal” automotive accident on Sunday. At Mets spring coaching in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Monday, the slugger informed reporters that he felt “actually blessed to be right here” and gave particulars on how the crash occurred.

In line with Alonso, he was driving by an intersection in Tampa when one other driver ran a crimson gentle and hit him, inflicting his automotive to flip over thrice. The Mets star’s spouse, Haley, was driving behind him in a separate automotive and instantly referred to as emergency companies and got here to Pete’s help.

“One (second) I used to be coming right here to work, coming to spring coaching, and subsequent factor I do know I am kicking my windshield in attempting to get out of a flipped-over automotive,” he stated.

Haley Alonso posted a video on Instagram of her husband’s automotive, exhibiting simply how critical the crash was:

Alonso, 27, says he’s “nice,” and that the opposite individuals concerned within the crash are additionally protected. This is extra from what Alonso stated concerning the “shut expertise to loss of life” on Monday:

Alonso added that, in gentle of the accident, this spring coaching is now further particular to him.

He was in a position to area floor balls and take part in drills as he often would on Monday. The slugger gained the house run derby for the second time in his profession and likewise led the Mets in hits (147), house runs (37), RBIs (94) and batting common (.262) within the 2021 season.